AppGallery: The next favorite app marketplace in the Indian market

Standing firm to its promises, HONOR takes Quality and Innovation to a whole new level this time. HONOR 9X Pro has been officially launched in India and this time, it is a lot more than an ideal combination of style and performance for the brand. HONOR 9X Pro becomes the first device in India to use Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google Mobile Services (GMS), which means that you will now be using a separate app gallery designed by Huawei called an AppGallery on your HONOR device. Huawei’s AppGallery is currently the third largest app distribution platform, globally. So how exactly does it work? Does AppGallery have all the apps we’ve been using till now? How does it enhance our mobile experience? Let’s take a deeper look.

Let go of the fear of missing out!

The fear of missing out on our favourite apps could become our top-most concern while adjusting to a whole new ecosystem of apps. Well, you have nothing to worry about with an AppGallery on your device. It has already on boarded 95% of India’s top 150 applications and 2000 other local Indian apps to its AppGallery. The brand looks forward to bringing on board the top 5000 apps used in India as next step. The resounding success of this app distribution platform is attributed to not one but several factors. First and foremost, the expansive reach. Spanned across 170 countries and regions, it garners around 400 million monthly active users worldwide. The third largest app distribution system in the world is also led by a network of 1.3 million registered developers who thrive to make this a better and seamless experience for its users. And lastly, it has nine years of experience in aggregating and distributing global and quality localised apps.

From global to glocal apps, AppGallery has everything you’d want in a smartphone

The AppGallery preinstalled on HONOR 9X Pro is all set to provide an option to the users of conventional app marketplace with alternatives like MapmyIndia and a Jio browser. Gmail can be configured using Email Client that comes pre-installed in the Honor 9X Pro and the web browser will allow access to YouTube. As far as other social media apps are concerned, you can install Snapchat straight away from the AppGallery and download WhatsApp and Facebook from the respective websites.

The AppGallery comprises applications across 18 different categories including lifestyle, travel, entertainment, news and education, e-commerce and banking among several others. From globally recognised apps like Truecaller, Zara, WeChat to local apps on-boarded such as Xploree, MaymyIndia, Hungama Play, Jio news, HDFC, Byju’s, Oyo, Zomato, TOI, Grofers, Paytm, among others, HONOR 9X Pro with an advanced AppGallery will cater to all your app requirements. The phone even has an Aarogya Setu app in its app repository that will keep each one of us safe and informed during these critical times.

QUALITY and SAFETY are two things that HONOR never forgets while making its products. The brand firmly believes that consumer experience dictates a product’s success. While we know that these apps have been meticulously tested and are absolutely safe to download, the question is, do we have anything to keep things in check. HONOR enhances users’ privacy and security with its own technology called ‘Safety Detect’ that provides SysIntegrity, AppsCheck, URLCheck, and UserDetect functions to make sure the apps you see in AppGallery are safe to download.

HONOR 9X Pro – An ideal purchase under 20K

While HONOR 9X Pro’s success mainly relies on the likes of its AppGallery, here’s enlisting why you should pick this device over a sea of other handsets under 20K.

Power-packed Performance: HONOR 9X Pro is latest and so far the most powerful smartphone from the celebrated HONOR X series and one of industry’s top offering in the price segment. It is powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 810 flagship processor paired with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Priced at just Rs. 17,999, HONOR 9X Pro is the most powerful X series phone launched in the industry so far at this price point.

Impressive camera setup: It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP sensor (f/1.8 aperture) clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it flaunts an impressive 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Elegant Display: The device flaunts a notch-less 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and 391 ppi pixel density.

First launched in China in 2011, AppGallery was made globally accessible in April 2018 before finally reaching India with a robust device and functionalities in 2020. The first Huawei Developers Day Summit in India was held last year in December and despite the lockdown imposed challenges faced by the country, this brilliant app provider managed to reach us just in time. From introducing the world’s first technologies to challenging the global tech giants with its own app repository, the brand has never failed to surprise us. While HONOR 9X Pro has become the testing device for its AppGallery, we also know for a fact that the above listed features will make this an ideal purchase for the coming months.

Priced at Rs. 17,999, registrations for HONOR 9X Pro have already started on Flipkart and will continue till May 19, 2020. The Special Early Access Sale will run from May 21 to May 22, 2020. Registered consumers for this sale will get INR 3,000 discount and no extra cost on availing EMI options up to 6-months (T&C applied). So book your slot now and get ready to experience the best!

