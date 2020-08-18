Andaman and Nicobar islands get a major upgrade after Airtel launches ultra-fast 4G

Airtel successfully launches ultra-fast 4G in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The internet rules our lives, during the lockdown and beyond, and 4G is a necessity to stay connected with each other, to work from home and for entertainment. But surprisingly, Andman and Nicobar islands didn’t enjoy the same 4G speeds as the rest of India does. Since 4G was relayed there via VSAT tech, the speeds that reached there were significantly diminished, to put it simply. But not anymore, as Airtel has launched its ultra-fast 4G in the islands. With the launch, people in the region can finally be connected to the digital superhighway. Not only is Airtel the only network provider to offer ultra-fast 4G in the region, but was also the first private operator to launch mobile services there in 2005.

Whether it’s online classes for kids, using net-banking to pay utility bills, or to simply enjoy uninterrupted streaming, faster internet will make it all possible for the residents of the Andaman and Nicobar islands. This was made possible after the new under-sea optical fibre cable was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

In a major milestone, the Rs 1,224-crore undersea cable project has connected Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, bringing into its multiple other islands, besides the capital city Port Blair. The cable from Chennai to the Andamans covers a total of about 2300 km and connects islands includes Swaraj Deep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Long Island, Rangat, Kamorta, Car Nicobar and Great Nicobar. The optical fibre cable will deliver a bandwidth of 2 x 200 Gbps between Chennai and Port Blair, and 2 x 100 Gbps between Port Blair and the other islands.

During his inaugural address, the PM noted that besides enhancing national security and offering multiple online services to the residents, the ultra-fast 4G connection will also boost the local economy as the availability of fast internet will encourage more people to travel to the islands. Not to mention the newer job opportunities it will open up for the residents.

This launch is also a victory of the determination of the locals as well since they had been demanding for faster internet for a while and Airtel listened to them to offer its ultra-fast 4G. Airtel had recently announced that it aims to answer all customer questions/complaint and looks like they are well on their way to achieve their zero-complain dream. With the launch of ultra-fast internet in the Andaman and Nicobar, Airtel is also officially the widest network provider in India.

