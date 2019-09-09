An affordable way for gamers to play the best and newest PS4 games, Gameaholic has got you covered!

After a successful launch which caught the Indian gaming world by storm, Gameaholic continues to level up your gaming experience.

Advertising

India’s first flat- fee PS4 games exchange platform, created with the intention of easing the game acquisition experience of the Indian gamer, sure did make a mark with their launch. With orders coming in from all over the country, Gameaholic offers a wide variety of games just for Rs. 200! How does it work? Simply select up to five games that you would like to receive, courier your games to their walk-in store at Chennai where their experts will verify the quality of your games. Once verified, your selected games will be shipped out the very same day and delivered right at your doorstep! How convenient is that?

By keeping the prices as low as Rs. 200, the option of exchanging up to 5 games per order, Gameaholic ensures that you can experience everything from the newest games to the classic PS4 games. The exchange options are offered on the basis of an innovative algorithm that takes into consideration a combination of parameters such as the market value of the game, its release date, and demand of the game.

A platform created by the gamers for the gamers, Gameaholic has kept the exchange process as simple as possible so that you can spend more time playing. With the multitude of options available on the platform, you will not leave disappointed. And what’s more? They are soon going to amplify in the market by adding in XBOX ONE games and Gameaholic will also be the first portal to create a wave in the gaming market by introducing Nintendo Switch games in India. Happy gaming indeed!

Follow Gameaholic on their social media:

Facebook: @gameaholicindia

Instagram: @gameaholicindia

Twitter: @GameaholicIndia