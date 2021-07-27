Airtel Xstream Fiber can handle up to 60 devices at superfast speed

The pandemic has taught us many lessons in maintaining our work-life balance, as we switch between office work and housework throughout the day. You quickly finish a call and rush to the kitchen to check on the food. Then you move to the other room because the kids need to start online classes. Thankfully, internet is making work from home much easier. But it can be annoying too at times. Especially when everybody in the house is connected to the Wi-Fi at the same time and you need to get on an urgent video call.

After all, how much load can your Wi-Fi take? Even if there are four people in the house, there are easily anywhere between 6-10 devices connected to the Wi-Fi. This means there’s always a struggle for the bandwidth. But if you have the right network, that shouldn’t be a problem. For instance, did you know that the router that comes complimentary with Airtel Xstream Fiber connection can handle up to 60 devices at superfast speed? Put simply, this means that “Ab kitne bhi devices ho, Koi load nahi”.

Firstly, unlike most routers that cap off at 600Mbps, Airtel Xstream Fiber’s industry-first router can deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps. And not just that, it can deliver the whole bandwidth wirelessly. So you don’t need to connect the LAN cable for high speeds. To sweeten the deal further, it is capable of connecting up to 60 devices simultaneously and offer stable and fast internet to all. And it’s not just a claim but Airtel recently did a stress test where they were able to execute this. In a similar situation, most other routers either drop the speed or disconnect some of the devices. So, with Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 1Gbps router, you can attend office video calls seamlessly while a family member watches Netflix and another plays online games. And don’t worry, the complimentary router is not just for new connections. If you are already on the broadband plan, Airtel will replace your current router with the new one as well.

Here are some features you get with Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 1Gbps router:

The dual-band Wi-Fi router helps you stream, download or browse on two separate networks without any interference at superfast speeds.

Enjoy a lag-free online gaming experience.

Supports Good Neighbour Policy and will not interfere with other wireless networks.

Offers Secure Internet feature to protect all connected devices from virus, malware etc.

Secure Internet

This subscription-based feature doesn’t just protect devices from viruses and malware but also the users, including kids, from unwanted and potentially harmful content. Parents who are worried about their kids being exposed to unsavoury content online can turn on the Child Safe profile on Airtel Thanks app and the service will block out all potentially harmful content from showing on the connected devices. While the Study Mode serves to block online games, Work Mode ensures you stay focused by restricting access to streaming media entertainment platforms. If this sounds like something you might want, you can try the feature absolutely free for a month and see for yourself. The subsequent months are charged at only Rs 99.

Whether everybody in the family is doing their own thing online or everybody is watching a movie together, you can rest assured that you won’t face speed problems with Airtel. Now no matter how big the family is, everybody will be able to enjoy super-fast internet on all their smart devices.