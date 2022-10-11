Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Airtel makes another significant mark in the 5G space

The cutting-edge 5G era has arrived in India with Airtel5G Plus service going live in eight cities in a phased manner. Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi can enjoy these services as the company continues to construct its network, looking to cover more cities by March 2023, making this one of the fastest roll-outs.

The excitement behind Airtel 5G Plus

We live in exciting times as Airtel5G Plus is committed to delivering up to 30X higher speeds than the current ones, coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect. Airtel5G Plus has the potential to revolutionise education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics. 5G technology will power a seamless experience for online gaming on smartphones. In the long run, we can also anticipate smart cities and intelligent automation driven by 5G resulting in a more technologically advanced, energy-efficient and connected future.

Airtel5G Plus offers more than faster speeds

Airtel5G Plus network will be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution, especially when we are experiencing climate change worldwide. Speaking on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment. Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come.”

Airtel has also adopted the technology that has the widest acceptance and most developed ecosystem, therefore, customers can enjoy the service on any 5G-supporting handset and their existing 4G SIM, making the transition seamless and hassle-free.

Airtel at the forefront of 5G innovation

With the largest mobile broadband footprint in the nation currently, the telco has been a pioneer of 5G technology in India over the past year, as it tested many 5G use cases on a trial network provided by the Department of Telecom. Airtel showed us a glimpse of the new connected future by testing India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad. It also joined hands with Apollo Hospital to unveil India’s first 5G-powered ambulance, besides launching the first private test 5G network at a BOSCH facility to boost manufacturing productivity.

To then showcase that it’s not all work, Airtel made things interesting with a successful 5G cloud gaming demonstration and showcasing India’s first 5G-powered live hologram of cricketer Kapil Dev at the 175* Replayed event, held earlier in 2022. At this event, Airtel also recreated Kapil Dev’s iconic World cup innings of 175 not out, which users could experience on their 5G-supported smartphones.

How to start using 5G

With Airtel5G Plus having this much to offer, you must be wondering how you can get this activated at the soonest. You actually have to do very little. Airtel customers with 5G-ready smartphones, who live in one of the 8 mentioned cities, can enjoy the high-speed Airtel5G Plus on their existing data plans at no additional cost until the rollout is more widespread. Since the Airtel 4G SIM is already 5G-enabled, it will work on a 5G-ready smartphone. All you have to ensure is that your smartphones is 5G ready and the service is available in your city.

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to be part of the 5G revolution with Airtel5G Plus!