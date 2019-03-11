After Redmi Note 7, is Realme 3 redefining the budget segment in the smartphone segment again?

Having started its journey under Oppo, It is impressive how Realme has managed to create a brand identity of its own in less than a year. On the verge of becoming a king in the budget segment, Realme mobiles provide the best bang for your buck. If you are looking for a brand that promises excellent features without creating a big hole in your pocket, then you’re certainly making a good purchase. While Redmi Note 7 has continued to redefine the budget segment time and again, Realme with its upcoming launch is all set to take things up a notch.

Realme has recently launched the next model in its smartphone product line after two successful handsets. Realme 3 does not only carries the brand’s legacy forward but provides everything that you would want for your smartphone. It should definitely be your top pick in the price segment of 10K and below. Additionally, the new software and upgraded hardware make the phone all the more impressive.

Here is why Realme 3 should be one of your must-haves in 2019:

Fast Processor and operating system

The device is powered by Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) processor paired with either 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM or 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

As far as the battery is concerned it has 4230 mAh. The fast processor and storage capacity make the handset capable of downloading heavy games like PUBG and multi-tasking.

Terrific Cameras for beautiful pictures and selfies

There have been a few upgradations with the camera in the new version. Realme3 has introduced two new shooting modes for the rear camera called Nightscape and Chroma Boost. With the use of AI and multi-frame exposures, Nightscape gives you a brighter image in low light. Realme 3 is the first in its segment to offer an f1.8 aperture and Nightscape mode at the same time to get significantly better image quality.

Stellar Design

The design is one of the most important features when it comes to mobiles. This phone is 8.3 mm slim and weighs 175 grams. Realme 3 comes with 3D Unibody Gradient Design in three colors: Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, Classic Black

Triple Slot

One of the unique features is the triple slot that can accommodate two nano sim cards and a micro SD card.

Longest battery endurance

Realme 3 comes with a massive 4230 mAh battery that allows users to enjoy the longest battery endurance in the category. The Screen Display Battery Optimization on the device can also extend the battery life by 5% to 10% respectively.

The phone also outstood PUBG game testing. The powerful Helio P70 adopts TSMC’s latest 12nm FinFET process, which boasts a 15% drop of power consumption compared with the previous 14nm process and can rival the 10nm chip in this regard.

Verdict

Realme 3 should definitely be your first choice when it comes to excellent pricing and outstanding performance. The most significant improvement in the phone is its processor and thanks to that, PUBG and heavy files are no longer a strenuous download.

Realme 3’s most obvious competitor is the recently launched Redmi Note 7. Redmi over the years has managed to cater to a huge proportion of Indian market considering the overall pricing package but with Realme 3 coming into the picture, we’ll have a new perfect handset to go with. With better performance, affordable pricing, stellar design, and great features, Realme 3 is definitely a steal!