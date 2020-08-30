A Flauntastic Experience! Gear up for the first-ever music launch of OPPO F17 Pro, featuring Raftaar and Harrdy Sandhu

Touted the sleekest smartphone of 2020, the OPPO F17 Pro will be launched virtually in the first-of-its-kind music concert on September 2, 7pm.

OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, has been at the forefront of innovation since the launch of its first smartphone. Consistently breaking the ceiling of the tech landscape, it has led the industry through many firsts. OPPO is committed to providing the next level of smartphone experience to customers. And the brand is continuing with its winning streak. Touted the sleekest smartphone of 2020, the OPPO F17 Pro will be launched virtually in the first-of-its-kind music concert on September 2, 7.00PM.

For OPPO, adding new elements that expands the horizons of consumers is not limited to its products. With technological artistry in everything it does, the brand has given a new spin to what a product launch should look like. Gone are the days for lengthy speeches. New-age consumers want more. They expect more. Driving this forward, OPPO launched the Reno3 Pro with India’s largest drone light show in Mumbai. This time around, the brand will do things differently with a virtual music concert for the OPPO F17 Pro.

With Rithvik Dhanjani as the show host, the online music concert will have breath-taking performances by Bollywood’s most popular music artists. To grace the digital event, OPPO has roped in Raftaar, Harrdy Sandhu and the popular fashion influencer, Nikki Mehra. The unique music concert captures OPPO’s connect with the trendsetting millennial while changing the industry perspective of future launch events.

OPPO’s F series has always provided users the perfect blend of style and innovation. Carrying forward the legacy of the F series is the all-new F17 Pro. Scheduled to be launch on 2nd September, this is the kind of launch event you don’t want to miss. The immersive experience will not only take you closer to the musical stars you love but let you discover the brand’s cutting-edge product in all its glory.

Sleekest design ever

OPPO smartphones have consistently set new benchmarks in the industry by redefining sleek design standard across several price segments. Taking this a notch a higher, the F17 Pro sports an ultra-lightweight profile with a thinness of just 7.48mm. Weighing at 164 grams, the F17 Pro gives a new meaning to sleek smartphones. This incredible design does not compromise on performance. The optimised motherboard, fast-charging battery and other key elements fit perfectly inside the ultra-sleek body.

With ultra-slim smartphones, there is always a fear of losing your grip over it. While aesthetically pleasing, the F17 Pro takes care of ergonomics as well. The smartphone has utilized the industry-first ‘220-degree rounded edge design’ technique. This method ensures that you have a comfortable grip over the smartphone at all time.

Adding to the list of impressive features is the introduction of this year’s top smartphone trend, the Shinny Matte design. The texture gives the smartphone a unique lighting effect, where the different pattern on the smartphone reflects and retracts light. OPPO’s premium features also comes with a fingerprint-proof back panel to keep the smartphone free of smudges.

AI-enhanced cameras

While camera technology has been one of the brand’s core strengths, it has upped the ante with six AI portrait cameras on the OPPO F17 Pro. This allow users to create stunning masterpieces and have a redefined photography experience.

Out of the six AI cameras, four are on the back and two are included in the dual punch hole. The quad-camera setup on the rear consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a pair of 2 mono sensor. The front includes a 16-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Users can capture professional-level pictures with the F17 Pro. It introduces the AI Super Clear Portrait mode, which uses AI facial reconstruction technology to create clearer facial details. Besides, the AI Super Night Portrait mode can capture bright and clear portraits even under low light conditions. The AI Color Portrait mode empower users to express their creativity by combining a bokeh effect and lowlight HDR algorithm to brighten up photos in dimly lit environments. The F17 Pro also features OPPO’s AI Beautification 2.0, which is customized for India beauty preferences and preserves natural skin tones.

The OPPO F17 Pro’s exceptional camera capabilities, enhanced with AI, will make your photos stand out. Coupled with innumerable preferences of the camera app, every shot that you click will convey its own story.

All set for a grand launch

Be it the sleek design or the incredible AI-enabled cameras, the OPPO F17 Pro is geared up to introduce many industry firsts, outshining other mid-range smartphones with its potential. Coupled with the much-anticipated virtual music launch on 2nd September, the brand has proven that it is capable of doing much more.

