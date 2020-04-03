5 Services you can still avail despite the lockdown

Recharge with Airtel Thanks App in 3 easy steps Recharge with Airtel Thanks App in 3 easy steps

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a situation like never before – a global lockdown. From the cities that never sleep like Mumbai and Delhi to tourist attractions like Udaipur and Agra, people everywhere are in self-isolation. After all, this is the only viable way to be safe and prevent the virus from spreading more aggressively.

The first few days of working from home and not having to commute may have seemed fun, but as the days progress, the only reason the lockdown can go on without us going crazy is because of services that are still available. Just imagine – what happens when basic things like milk and bread stop being available, or worse still, the internet connection is severed? The thought itself sends chills down your spine, doesn’t it? Let that thought be what it is – a thought – because you can get these 5 services without having to leave your house.

Daily groceries

It’s easy to store frozen food and snacks like Maggi for months, but daily essentials like milk, eggs, bread, vegetables etc. need to be fresh and are quickly perishable. But app-based grocers such as Milkbasket, BigBasket, and Country Delight are making sure you get these perishable essentials right at your doorstep even during the time of the lockdown.

You can avail these services in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, NCR, etc. but do visit their respective websites to check their complete operational circles.

All recharges

Think about the number of phone calls and video calls you’ve had in the last 2 weeks, both professional and personal. The number has definitely shot up, hasn’t it? Also, take a minute to think about the hours you’ve spent streaming movies and TV shows and scrolling through social media. Your screen time too must have naturally increased. In such times, Airtel, through its app Airtel Thanks, ensures that you can continue being connected and stay safe at the same time.

Airtel has made recharging all its services distance-friendly to support self-quarantine and be there for its customers in this time of need. You can easily recharge your mobile, internet, DTH and other airtel services in just a few clicks through the app. You can even pay utility bills and transfer money from the app. In case you’ve never done it before, here is a quick video that niftily explains how to recharge online. You can also do this for someone else who needs the recharge but isn’t able to do it.

E-retail

The shelves of your local grocery stores may be emptying out without a promise to soon re-stock. Or you may not be wanting to step a foot out at all, which actually would be a wise decision. But there are some e-retail players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal that are still offering their services the best they can.

While they have temporarily stopped taking orders for low-priority products, everything essential from household staples and packaged food to health care and hygiene products are available in these critical times to serve people’s most urgent needs.

Medicines

While doorstep delivery of medicines by local chemists has been permitted in the country, you may not find the local stores in your area either functional or having what you need in stock. But online medical stores such as Medlife and PharmEasy are here to your rescue.

These e-pharmacists aren’t just delivering medicines but also masks and sanitizers, two of the most sought-after things right now. Apart from these, you can also get diagnostic kits, personal care items, etc., so you can have access to your basic healthcare even in the time of self-quarantine.

Fitness

Indulging in some form of physical exercise is more essential now than ever before, seeing that for the next few weeks we are probably only moving from the couch to the washroom. Cure.Fit knows that and while it has cancelled its in-person classes, it has increased its online live classes on the Cult.Fit app. So, you can continue with your fitness regimes right from home.

But the Covid-19 crisis and being locked in our houses are taking a mental toll no less either. So, Headspace, the guided meditation service, is offering free meditations through its app. The free meditation, sleep and movement exercises can be accessed in the “Weathering the storm” section.

If your home looks like a safe, comfortable and entertaining fortress with a stocked pantry, movie nights and video calls with friends, you definitely need to take a minute to appreciate the real heroes – the delivery men and women – who are getting all the essentials to your doorstep risking their health. It’s also good to remember these service providers who are right by your side in the time of coronavirus. Continue staying indoors and stay safe!

