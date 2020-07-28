5 businesses that have truly embraced criticism and suggestions

Businesses that make it big take criticism in their stride Businesses that make it big take criticism in their stride

If you have no critics, you’ll likely have no success.

This quote by Malcolm X is probably one that we have all heard in one form or another, but have you ever taken a minute to actually wonder how it applies to your situation? Especially if you run a business or are part of a big company, criticism is almost always taken as something undesirable.

However, this is where some prominent services and businesses take the cake as they realise that all the criticism aimed towards them is from frustrated users who only want a solution. That’s right, apart from just providing a service and then disappearing, businesses today need to have a mentor-like presence at all times.

If you look around, you will find many companies today who are employing this strategy, and it has paid off for them! This results in users being much happier and loyal to them. So, to help you understand more about this new consumer-centric approach of businesses, we have compiled a list of companies that are truly embodying the spirit of consumer centricity in 2020-

Urban Clap

One of the most popular startups in the service sector, Urban Clap understands that their job doesn’t end with connecting the service provider with the customer but goes beyond that. When a customer complained to the company about an unsuccessful AC repair through poetry, Urban Clap responded back with their own. Through the poem they promised that they’re sending another professional to fix the AC and even checked back later with one more poem. The whole lyrical conversation went viral and not only gained the trust of that one customer but many others’ as well.



Airtel

Airtel is another example of a top business in India that has been able to maintain its position thanks to its customer-first attitude. This attitude came through, especially during the Coronavirus lockdown when millions who were working from home, needed high-speed internet at all costs. The company delivered on its promise and received multiple glowing testimonials from users across the country.

However, they didn’t stop there.

They set a new goal for themselves of trying to reach zero customer complaints in India. To further this cause, they announced that they are ready to answer all user questions related to their services now. In fact, they even credited the launch of their Wi-fi calling features to frequent user inputs and questions. In today’s times, when users expect to find everything at the search of a button, this exercise is surely commendable on the company’s part.

A quick glance at the TVC:



Spotify

Spotify is another company that is always ready to go above and beyond to help its users. A fun fact about them, after helping you with your issue, they sometimes also give you a link to a new song on your device to keep things fresh and fun.

For example- Once, a user contacted Spotify cares requesting to link the verified profile of the artist. The team went on to the praise the request and sent them a song link to show their appreciation.



Netflix

Netflix is known for having a great track record of not only addressing customer complaints but also doing it in the most light and fun way possible. For example, a twitter user named Chitra tagged Netflix to stop sub tweeting her. To which they replied, that they will keep loving her!



Apart from bringing humour to conversations, the company also delivers on the promise of helping subscribers with speedy responses. One time, a user named Hardik Sachdeva tweeted that his account wasn’t working. Netflix India responded immediately by asking for his details and resolved the issue immediately for him.



Xbox

Video gaming giant and a godsent during a lockdown, Xbox has set records in terms of handing consumer complaints and questions, literally. Xbox holds the Guinness World Record for being the most responsive business on social media and it answers pretty much all questions through its separate Twitter account for help and support called XboxSupport. With a friendly and funny team of Twitter handlers and dedicated hours fixed for responses, XboxSupport has sent over 2 million tweets since 2009

