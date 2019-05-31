10x your creativity with OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

With many technological advancements in the smartphone industry the desire for something different is never ending and a brand that caters to the evolving needs is a brand worth keeping. OPPO signifies innovation, creativity, trust. The brand re-engineers itself with every launch and this is what sets OPPO apart from the increasingly tough competition in the market. OPPO has forever made strides to contribute to the global repository of the ‘next big things’ in the space of smartphone technology. The global brand has now introduced OPPO Reno 10x Zoom which showcases the 10x Hybrid Zoom technology and features the world’s first periscope telephoto lens.

The device opened to a staggering response worldwide and with the launch in India it looks to steal the spotlight as it brings the best of technology to the India users.

Launched in India on May 28th, OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition features a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x hybrid zoom camera, Shark- Fin Rising Camera and a large AMOLED display with an under-display Fingerprint Sensor.

The Reno series aims to offer an attractive, a youth-centric and quirky designs which allows the brand to establish itself in premium smartphone segment and unleash its creative potential. The camera technology is seamless, giving you the advantage of panoramic display and an immersive gaming experience. The fancy 16MP AI integrated Shark-Fin Rising Camera combined with a 10x Hybrid Zoom Camera is OPPO’s crowning achievement.

Impressive Camera Setup- Bringing you closer to the world around you

The Reno 10x Zoom Edition houses a 48MP camera with a large-sized Sony IMX586 sensor and 4-in-1 resolution technology that is capable of capturing sharper and high resolution images even in low light scenarios. The powerful combination of Ultra-clear main camera (48MP), 8MP -wide angle camera and 13 MP Telephoto Lens Camera (13MP) gives professional cameras a run for their money. While the Ultra-wide angle feature gives you perfect and detailed images, the periscope-structured telephoto lens in the 13MP camera allows you to click high-quality long distance shots. The Optical Image Stabilization feature on both 13MP periscope and 48MP main camera is another highlight of an impressive camera setup- ensuring that the quality of images is not compromised when magnified. With OPPO’s unique triple camera solution, light, distance and zooming in will no longer be an issue.

World’s First Shark-Fin Rising Selfie Camera

Another eye-catching camera feature is the Shark-Fin Rising Camera that emerges from the handset when you want to take a selfie and retracts automatically after use. The design is quite distinctive since it also eliminates the need for a bezel, which allows the phone to have a 6.6 inch bezel-less AMOLED display while maintaining a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.1%. The drop protection feature automatically retracts the Shark-fin in case you accidentally drop your phone.

Flagship Performance- Guaranteed to last

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset comes in 2 variants paired i.e 6 GB RAM & 128 GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The 10x Zoom Edition also houses a 4065 mAh battery with an upgraded VOOC 3.0 technology for long battery endurance. Besides a powerful processor, the device is also equipped with technologies (Hyper boost 2.0, Frame boost and Touch boost) that can efficiently handle game freeze and touch performance The device houses speakers powered with Dolby Atmos to provide an exceptional surround sound, phenomenal audio experience and ground-shaking entertainment.

Design and Display- A balance of Simplicity and Detail

Available in two gradient colors, Ocean Green and Jet Black, the matte finish with intricate gloss detailing is as pleasurable to hold as to see. The body of the phone is seamless without any opening on its back, and the rear cameras are completely hidden under the back cover. The top-end Reno 10x Zoom model sports a 6.6-inch FHD+(2340×1080) AMOLED display with corning gorilla glass 6 and also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The simplistic, yet ingenious details combined with full-screen experience offers a unique take on modern beauty. The device is sure to turn heads with a premium design language. The device also houses an O-Dot, an arced ceramic node is strong and sleek. Using gem-setting artistry, is an extraordinary addition and functional design that gently lifts the camera lens when the phone is placed on a flat surface to protect the back cover.

Price and Availability

The 6GB+128GB variant of the flagship OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is available for Rs. 39,990 while the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 49,999. Besides its offline presence, you can also grab the latest device online via Flipkart.

So why wait, pre order the device as this is surely going to take your photography experience to next level.