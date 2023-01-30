scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Sony Walkman NW-ZX707, an Android powered music player, launched in India

Sony recently launched the Walkman NW-ZX707, a portable music player that runs on Android and offers up to 25 hours of music playback.

The Sony Walkman ZW-NX707 comes with a 5-inch touchscreen display.
Sony has announced the launch of Walkman NW-ZX707 in India. The new Walkman comes with a DSD Remastering Engine to provide an enhanced listening experience and is aimed at audiophiles and hi-fi enthusiasts. It also runs Android 12.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707: Key specifications and features

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 features a large 5-inch touchscreen display with an aluminium frame and offers Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to stream music on the go and download songs for offline listening. The DSD Remastering Engine resamples the audio into an 11.2MHz DSD, which gives listeners a more refined experience.

It also comes with S-Master HX digital amp and the AI-powered sound engine Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Ultimate, which can help upscale compressed audio in real-time, enhance CD quality 16-bit lossless codec audio and even ‘restores acoustic subtleties and dynamic range.’ Sony DSEE Ultimate is also compatible with wireless headphones.

Also Read |Sony WH-1000XM5 long-term review: The best headphone for frequent fliers

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 offers a longer battery with the company claiming that it can last up to 25 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback. If you increase the audio quality to 96kHz FLAC, the battery drops down to 23 hours on a single charge while those on the go can stream music nonstop for 22 hours.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707: Price, availability

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 offers 64GB of internal storage and charges from zero to a hundred in 3.5 hours via the USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 12 and lets users download apps like Deezer, Spotify and more from the Google Play Store. It is available exclusively on Headphone Zone across India and can be purchased for Rs 69,990.

Earlier this month, the company launched the NW-A306 Walkman in Europe for around £350, which also runs on Android and offers up to 36 hours of music playback on a single charge.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:14 IST
