Sony PS5 placed vertically may cause irreparable damage. Here’s how

The PlayStation 5 from Sony is currently the most powerful mainstream gaming console in the world. Launched back in 2020, it came with several new features including an SSD-based storage design, and an additional storage slot. It is also one of the first gaming consoles to use liquid metal as the thermal compound.

The Sony PS5 is designed in such a way that it can be placed both vertically and horizontally. However, a lot of users are now complaining about the leakage of a liquid metal compound, especially on the vertically placed PS5 gaming consoles.

Sony used liquid metal on the PS5 to improve heat dissipation, which is more efficient than conventional thermal material. This was vital to keep the powerful AMD APU cool for sustained peak performance. To prevent the flow of liquid metal from the processor area, the PS5 gaming consoles came with a bridge-like seal around the processor. As per the reports, it looks like the liquid metal has seeped outside the heat spreader.

This could permanently damage the motherboard, as liquid metal could easily short-circuit the various components. Several PS5 users and console repair experts have shared similar incidents on social media regarding the leakage of liquid metal on the PS5 gaming console.

Do not put your Ps5 upright, here is the result the liquid moves and the freezes are there pic.twitter.com/A4Do3TkcXk — Consoles System (@68Logic) January 4, 2023

This also makes repairing the PS5 difficult, as it is really difficult to contain the liquid metal in one place during the repair, and it is also difficult to clean the traces of liquid metal, especially around smaller capacitors and other components present on the motherboard.

What should you do to protect your PS5?

It looks like it could take a really long time for the liquid metal on the PS5 to leak when it’s placed vertically. If you have placed your PS5 vertically, it is advised to place it horizontally, which will inhibit the flow of liquid metal and prevent your PS5 gaming console from getting damaged.