Sony launches pocket-friendly Android NW-A306 Walkman

If you grew up in the 1990s, you might have heard about or even owned a Walkman at some point in time. As it turns out, Sony recently launched the NW-A306, a new Android-powered portable music player.

Built from aluminium, Sony’s latest Walkman comes with a 3.6-inch touchscreen, 32GB internal storage and has physical buttons that lets you control the user interface as well as the audio. Weighing just 113 grams, the NW-A306 Walkman comes with Sony’s S-Master HX digital amp.

The company says the device also uses an AI-powered sound engine called DSEE Ultimate, which can upscale compressed audio, enhances CD quality 16-bit lossless codec audio and ‘restores acoustic subtleties and dynamic range.’

The latest offering from Sony supports multiple audio formats like MP3, FLAC, WMA, AAC, AIFF, DSD and Apple Lossless. It runs on Android 12 out of the box and lets users install popular music streaming apps like Spotify, Deezer and others from the Google Play Store.

Depending on the quality of the music, the NW-A306 Walkman can last up to 36 hours on a single charge. If you use music streaming services, the battery might last somewhere around 26 hours. On the connectivity front, it comes with a USB Type-C port, stereo mini-jack, microSD card slot, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

Available in black and blue, the Sony NW-A306 Walkman will soon be available for purchase in Europe for £350 (approx Rs 35,505) sometime this month.