scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Sony launches pocket-friendly Android NW-A306 Walkman

The Sony NW-A306 Walkman which comes with a 3.6-inch screen runs on Android 12 out of the box.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman | Sony NW-A306 Walkman Price | Sony NW-A306 Walkman featuresSony NW-A306 Walkman offers up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge. (Image Source: Sony)
Listen to this article
Sony launches pocket-friendly Android NW-A306 Walkman
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

If you grew up in the 1990s, you might have heard about or even owned a Walkman at some point in time. As it turns out, Sony recently launched the NW-A306, a new Android-powered portable music player.

Built from aluminium, Sony’s latest Walkman comes with a 3.6-inch touchscreen, 32GB internal storage and has physical buttons that lets you control the user interface as well as the audio. Weighing just 113 grams, the NW-A306 Walkman comes with Sony’s S-Master HX digital amp.

The company says the device also uses an AI-powered sound engine called DSEE Ultimate, which can upscale compressed audio, enhances CD quality 16-bit lossless codec audio and ‘restores acoustic subtleties and dynamic range.’

Also Read |Apple Music and Apple TV apps arrive in beta for Windows 11

The latest offering from Sony supports multiple audio formats like MP3, FLAC, WMA, AAC, AIFF, DSD and Apple Lossless. It runs on Android 12 out of the box and lets users install popular music streaming apps like Spotify, Deezer and others from the Google Play Store.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

Depending on the quality of the music, the NW-A306 Walkman can last up to 36 hours on a single charge. If you use music streaming services, the battery might last somewhere around 26 hours. On the connectivity front, it comes with a USB Type-C port, stereo mini-jack, microSD card slot, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

Available in black and blue, the Sony NW-A306 Walkman will soon be available for purchase in Europe for £350 (approx Rs 35,505) sometime this month.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 14:58 IST
Next Story

How to keep your heart, lungs fit as chilly winter grips North India

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close