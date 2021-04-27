What is Zoom’s new Immersive View feature and how does it work?

Zoom allows hosts to resize attendees and move them around the scene. There is also an option using which users can upload their own scenes if they wish to ( P.C: Zoom)

Zoom has started rolling out a new feature called Immersive View that would allow video calls to feel more like an office meeting or classroom. Zoom’s new feature will you let join other meeting attendees in the same virtual space, like a boardroom, coffee shop, classroom, and art gallery among others.

The feature was announced last year at the Zoomtopia conference, and now the feature is available for Free and Pro accounts attending meetings and webinars. The feature allows up to 25 participants to join the meeting in a virtual space. The feature builds on the virtual background features the platform already offers, but focuses on actually placing members in a realistic-looking location instead of just switching out a flat background.



Zoom allows hosts to resize attendees and move them around the scene. There is also an option using which users can upload their own scenes if they wish to. Though any image could be used as an Immersive View background, the company has stated that matching the file type, aspect ratio, and resolution recommendations it has for virtual backgrounds will produce the best results. It is important to note that users must have an updated version of Zoom to be able to see the virtual background.

How to use Zoom’s immersive view

1. Start the Zoom meeting on your desktop

2. You will see the option to enable Immersive View in the top right corner of the screen, where you find Speaker or Gallery View. Click Immersive View.

3. Choose from one of Zoom’s provided virtual backgrounds to place your meeting participants in. There are layouts for groups of up to 25 people, as well as some for smaller groups. There is also an option to upload your own scene.

4. Your meeting participants or webinar hosts will now be in the same virtual background and will appear that way on every participant’s screen.