Zoom’s iOS app is sending data to Facebook even if you don’t have an account

The popularity of Zoom, the video conferencing software which is used by millions of enterprises, has spiked in the time of coronavirus The popularity of Zoom, the video conferencing software which is used by millions of enterprises, has spiked in the time of coronavirus

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, is secretly sharing data with Facebook via its iOS app. The revelation made by Vice warns that Zoom is sending information to Facebook. The troubling part is that the iOS app sends the data to the social media platform even if a Zoom user doesn’t have a Facebook account. The report said the data sharing isn’t made clear in Zoom’s privacy policy.

Usually, when a user opens an app, it connects to Facebook’s “application programming interface”. This is how Zoom connects to Facebook’s massive user database.

Apps sending data to Facebook is a common practice. Facebook requires apps that use its SDKs to disclose its users that they will be targeted ads. Even the Zoom Privacy Policy indicates that it gathers personal information about users when they use their Facebook account to log into Zoom. What is unusual here is that Zoom doesn’t specify that the app might collect data and share it with Facebook for those users without a Facebook account.

“That’s shocking. There is nothing in the privacy policy that addresses that,” Pat Walshe, an activist from Privacy Matters who has analyzed Zoom’s privacy policy, told Vice.

However, he also added that “there is no direct evidence of sensitive data being shared in current versions” of the Zoom app.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

This isn’t the first time Zoom has come under the radar of violating the privacy of users. Last year, a security expert found a critical flaw in the Zoom app for Apple’s Mac computers which could be used to control the webcam of a user.

The popularity of Zoom, the video conferencing software which is used by millions of enterprises, has spiked in the time of coronavirus. With millions of people across the world stuck indoors as the coronavirus spreads. they are turning to video calls to communicate with colleagues, teams and friends.

Although there are a number of platforms for video conferencing, many are choosing Zoom over others. Zoom is currently the most popular app on the Apple App store in a number of countries. The video conferencing tool s available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android and Windows. A free version supports up to 100 participants in a video chat with a 40-minute time limit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd