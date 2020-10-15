Zoom to soon rollout end-to-end encryption feature for all users

To ensure that the end-to-end encryption feature is active during a meeting, users can easily check the green shield logo with a padlock in the middle of the symbol at the top left corner of the meeting screen. (Image: Bloomberg)

Zoom in a blog post announced that it will soon to roll out end-to-end encryption feature for all of its users starting from next week. It states that with the update, its users will be able to get increased privacy and security of meetings. Apart from this, users will be able to host over 200 participants in a single Zoom session in the end-to-end encryption mode.

To recall, Zoom announced that it was planning to build an end-to-end encryption meeting option to ensure the prevention of any type of monitoring of meeting content. In addition, Zoom has affirmed that the feature will only be made available as a technical preview in the beginning. This will allow the company to acquire user feedback before a mass rollout. This rollout is just the first phase out of four phases and that it plans to bring the second phase in 2021, with better identity management and end-to-end encryption on single sign-on.

To ensure that the end-to-end encryption feature is active during a meeting, users can easily check the green shield logo with a padlock in the middle of the symbol at the top left corner of the meeting screen.

As far as the encryption process is concerned, previously Zoom’s cloud used to generate an encryption key and distribute them to the participants through the Zoom app as they use to join the meeting. But with the new E2EE feature, the meeting host will now be able to generate the encryption key and then using public key cryptography, the host will be able to distribute the key to other meeting participants. Eventually, this process of key generation will even make Zoom oblivious of the encryption key required to decrypt the meeting.

Further, hosts can enable this setting at the account, group or user level while all the participants must be having E2EE feature enable on their devices. For that, you can enable E2EE meetings at the account level and can choose E2EE option for per meeting basis.

Besides that, once the E2EE is activated on Zoom app, it will not allow you to use other features such as join before host, cloud recording, breakout rooms, polling, 1:1 private chat, live transcription, streaming and meeting reactions.

