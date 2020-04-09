Zoom rolls out update for MacOS with focus on security

The main focus of this update is to hide Meeting ID numbers from the title bar. The main focus of this update is to hide Meeting ID numbers from the title bar.

Zoom Cloud Meetings has rolled out a new update sporting version number 4.6.10 (20041.0408) for its MacOS client. With this update, the company seems to be heading towards having more secure meetings on its platform, which is a major concern people had after the recent revelations regarding Zoom’s security flaws.

The main focus of this update is to hide Meeting ID numbers from the title bar. This will help when a meeting user takes a screenshot of the meeting and posts it online, it will not reveal your Meeting ID to others.

Apart from this, the update has moved the invite button from the main screen to the participants panel. Both of these are changes made to existing features. New features that have been added alongside of this update include the addition of a security button inside of the host’s meeting toolbar. It also fixes a few minor bugs.

To recall, the last 4.6.9 (19273.0402) update just fixed an issue with the app’s installer. There was a bug that was either making the installer non-responsive or was making it crash altogether.

Zoom has been plagued with one after the other security issues after it saw an immense boom in the number of daily users, due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) lockdown. According to the data from App Annie, Zoom Cloud Meetings was the top app in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store downloaded in the first two weeks of March.

Apptopia released the growth numbers of the app stating that Zoom had grown from 1,71,574 daily downloads from back on February 15 to 24,10,171 on March 25.

The app in March crossed 200 million daily meeting participants on both of its free and paid sessions. Whereas, back in December it only had 10 million daily participants.

Due to a lot of these security issues like Zoombombing, phishing and more, many people have stopped using the service. This update might bring some of them back, but will not help it get back the trust it once had. If you still cannot trust Zoom but want to conduct video conferences, here is a list of Zoom alternatives that might help you in doing so.

