Driven by India, Zoom is the most downloaded app in the world: Sensor Tower

Zoom is now the most downloaded application in the world. (Image: Reuters) Zoom is now the most downloaded application in the world. (Image: Reuters)

Despite the privacy and security concerns raised by the Indian government regarding the use of video conferencing platform Zoom, India accounted for the most downloads of the application in April 2020, according to the data released by Sensor Tower. Previously, we reported that India represents a significant portion of Zoom’s 300 million daily meeting participants globally.

According to a report by Sensor Tower, Zoom was the most downloaded non-game app worldwide for April 2020 with close to 131 millions installs, which is 60 times higher than the numbers in April 2019. While India accounted for 18.2 per cent of Zoom’s total downloads, users from the United States accounted for 14.3 per cent downloads.

TikTok was the second most installed non-game app worldwide in April with more than 107 million installs— a 2.5x increase from April 2019. As per the report, India also accounted for the largest number of TikTok installs at around 22 per cent downloads followed by the US at 9.4 per cent.

TikTok slipped to second position. (Image: Bloomberg) TikTok slipped to second position. (Image: Bloomberg)

Notably, in March 2020, TikTok was the most downloaded non-game app worldwide with more than 115.2 million installs with India (29.5 per cent) accounting for the most downloads followed by Brazil (9.4 per cent). WhatsApp was the second most downloaded app worldwide followed by Zoom.

Even though Zoom was the most downloaded application on Apple App Store in March itself, it was on fourth position in the number of downloads on the Google Play Store. In April 2020, Zoom is now rocking the charts for both App Store and the Play Store as the most downloaded application worldwide.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

On the April 2020 chart, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger take up the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth spots respectively. The Indian government’s Aarogya Setu application is now the seventh most downloaded application worldwide. The Covid-19 contact tracing application is absent on the App Store top 10 index but holds fifth spot on Play Store’s ranking.

For overall downloads, Aarogya Setu is followed by Google Meet, Netflix, and Microsoft Teams— a clear indication of the Covid-19 lockdown and social distancing norms that are being followed around the world to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd