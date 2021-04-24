Zoom Escaper allows you to disrupt your own calls so you can leave early

As we head into the second year of the pandemic, work continues to be shifted to home for a lot of people. However, many companies are using the convenience of Zoom to hold meetings at any time of the day with no respect for employees’ personal time. With no strict borders on working hours anymore, ‘Zoom Fatigue’ is becoming a reality that users cannot escape out of due to ethical reasons.

The mass use of video conferencing tools has hence, given rising to a number of tools. These tools can be used to either enhance Zoom productivity and functionality or completely avoid it altogether. Zoom Escaper is a new tool that comically allows users to disrupt their own audio in a conference to escape a meeting in a jiffy by handing out the old “Guys, I think my voice is breaking up” excuse.

The free-to-use online software is developed by VB-Audio and works by getting access to your microphone during the Zoom call. The tool then fakes a voice disruption (or other effects) that relays through the user’s microphone, giving other users in the Zoom call the effect of voice breakage due to poor connectivity.

How does Zoom Escaper work?

To use the tool, users will first have to head over to the Zoom Escaper website (www.zoomescaper.com) and download the VB-Audio tool. The website has instructions on how to install the tool and set it up to work with Zoom Escaper, which itself remains an online page. The tool works by becoming a middle man between your microphone and the audio that reaches the call.

Various options users can choose from in Zoom Escaper. (Image Source: Zoom Escaper) Various options users can choose from in Zoom Escaper. (Image Source: Zoom Escaper)

Once things are set up, users will be offered a list of ‘Escape tools’ to choose from. These include options like barking dogs, construction work, voice echo, crying baby and more. These options can be implemented on their own, or in combination for maximum effect. Try not to enable all of them at once which may end up sounding too unrealistic.

Once the call is done and you are free, you can simply head to the Zoom Escaper page to hit the ‘Stop’ button. You can then head back to Zoom and switch to your actual default microphone. Usage must be done with caution, however, as users will themselves not be able to hear the effects that are disrupting the calls.