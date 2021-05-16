Zoom Bombing: What it is and how to avoid it

Here is how to keep your Zoom meetings safe and prevent Zoom bombing. (Image Source: Zoom)

Workspaces across the globe have taken to video conferences like Zoom as their primary mode of communication for work to keep moving forward amidst the pandemic. However, as handy as Zoom is, the video conference tools pose a risk of strangers finding their way to your Zoom meetings uninvited.

This process is called Zoom bombing and is happening to a number of users across the world right now. Attackers who bomb a meeting will usually show some form of nudity, porn or other disturbing graphic imagery to ruin meetings. What’s worse is once an attacker knows his/her way into your Zoom meeting, removing the attacker doesn’t really help as anyone can re-enter a Zoom meeting with a different name.

Hence, if your meeting has been bombed, the only real way out is to end it and start a fresh one. However, this cumbersome process can be completely avoided altogether if take care of setting up some simple security steps to prevent unwanted intrusions in your meetings.

Your Zoom meeting could be the next one to get bombed if you don’t take the necessary precautions to avoid it.

How to avoid Zoom Bombing?

There are a few ways to make it really hard for an attacker to bomb your Zoom meeting. Here are a few steps you can take.

Generate a random meeting ID

If you are hosting a public Zoom meeting, avoid using your personal meeting ID. Instead, create a randomly generated meeting iD. To do this, head over to Schedule to create a new meeting and once you have set a date and time, proceed to select the “generate automatically” option in the next screen to provide a random ID number.

Set screen sharing controls

When setting up public meetings, it is a good idea to never give up control of your screen. Restrict the ability to share the screen to only yourself. You can do this by heading over to the host controls and clicking the arrow next to Screen Share. Under the Advanced Sharing Options tab, find the ‘Who can share?’ option and set it to ‘Only host’.

Only let signed-in users join

You can choose to let only those people in your meetings who have signed into Zoom with their personal/work Email Ids. This doesn’t allow unknown members (Guests) to join. To set this up, go to the Zoom web portal and navigate to Settings. Enable the “Only authenticated users can join meetings” setting here.

Set a password

Setting up your Zoom meetings with a password is the easiest way to secure it and prevent uninvited guests. When setting up a random Meeting ID as you did above in the first tip, also set a password to it. This way you share the Meeting ID publicly but send the required password only to those users who you want in the meeting.

Lock your meeting

Hosts can also lock their Zoom meeting once all the members are in. Once your meeting is locked, nobody is allowed to enter, including those who have the right meeting ID and password. To lock your meeting, click on the ‘Participants’ tab of a running meeting and in the following pop-up menu, find and click on the ‘Lock Meeting’ option.