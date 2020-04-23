Zoom 5.0 update improves encryption and security controls: How to get it

Zoom now has about 300 million daily meeting participants, the company says. Zoom now has about 300 million daily meeting participants, the company says.

After landing in controversy over privacy concerns, Zoom has announced new security and privacy features in Zoom 5.0, which is a part of the company’s recently launched 90-day security plan. The new update, called Zoom 5.0, finally adds encryption making zoom a secure and private option for online audio calls and chat. Here’s what’s new in Zoom 5.0.

What’s new coming to Zoom 5.0

AES 256-bit GCM encryption

The primary aim of the Zoom 5.0 update is to add support for AES 256-bit GCM encryption. Simply put, Zoom will encrypt your data with a 256-bit key to protect against “Zoombombing”, where strangers invade private Zoom teleconferencing chat, which causes disruption. The new level encryption will be available across Zoom Meeting, Zoom Video Webinar, and Zoom Phone.

Quick reporting for Zoombombing

Zoom 5.0 now features a new “Report user” button. As the name suggests, hosts of meetings are now able to ‘report a user’ to deal with the issue of Zoombombing.

Default meeting passwords

Meeting passwords are now on default mode. It simply means that generating a password for guests to enter a Zoom call will now be a default feature.

When can you get the new Zoom 5.0 update?

Zoom 5.0 is not yet being released but it should be made available this week. To get the Zoom 5.0 update, you will have to download it manually. Visit zoom.com/download. In case you are using Zoom on your smartphone, you will have to update the app.

Is Zoom safe to use?

The Zoom 5.0 update is aimed at addressing criticism of its privacy and security. Earlier this month, Zoom CEO Eric Earlier said that the company would spent the next 90 days to fix the video conferencing platform’s security and privacy features. Due to the increase in cases of Zoombombing, many governments and educational institutions decided not to use the popular video conferencing platform.

Zoom now has about 300 million daily meeting participants. That’s significantly up from last month, when it surpassed more than 200 million daily meetings on its free and paid versions.

