Zoom announces removal of 40-minute limit for holidays: Dates and timings revealed

Popular video conferencing app Zoom is removing the 40-minute limit for its free users globally for the upcoming holiday season. Moreover, users don’t need to do anything to enable the unlimited video conference limit as it will be done automatically from Zoom’s end. This has been done in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic due to which people are still reluctant or unable to meet their friends and families right away during the holiday season.

Here are the dates and timings when Zoom will remove the 40-minute limit (Indian timings):

# The first period during which the limit will be removed will start on December 17 at 8:30 PM and end on December 19 at 4:30 PM.

# The second session will begin on December 23 at 8:30 PM and will continue during Christmas eve and Christmas Day. It will end on December December 26 at 4:30 PM.

# The last session will be live during the new year celebrations. It will start at 8:30 PM on December 30 and end on January 2, 2021, at 4:30 PM.

Earlier free users had to start another session after the initial 40-minute meeting. This is not the first time Zoom has removed the time limit as it was done on Thanksgiving day (November 26) as well. However, it will be interesting to see how Zoom handles the extra number of users during the holiday session for a long period of time.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to use Zoom for your meetings Google Meet and Microsoft Teams also allow day-long free video calling. On Google Meet, it will be available till March 31, 2021.

