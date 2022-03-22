Zepto to Blinkit, all the apps offering 10-minute delivery service in India

Zomato announced that it is officially entering into the 10-minute delivery space yesterday, which will be the first for a food delivery space. While rival Swiggy’s Instamart does deliver groceries in 10 minutes, it is not yet doing the same for restaurant orders. But there’s no doubt that the 1o-minute delivery space is heating up in India given apps like Zepto and BlinkIt (formerly Grofers). Here we take a look at apps that offer 10-minute delivery service in India.

Zepto

Zepto is a Mumbai-based quick commerce startup. (File Image)

Zepto is a 10 minute instant grocery app founded by two 19 year old Standford dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. It is a Mumbai-based grocery delivery startup that delivers essential items within 10 minutes. This app started in 2020. Customers can choose orders from thousands of popular items including fresh farm vegetables and fruits, groceries, dairy and more. The company claims that its average delivery time is around 8 minutes 40 seconds. The 10 minute-food-delivery app operates using an inventory model, which delivers groceries from their own micro-warehouses in the neighbourhood.

The app also has its own digital wallet called Zepto Cash. Initially, the company started delivering in very few areas in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi, but now is also available in Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, and Noida.

Blinkit (earlier known as Grofers)

Grofers is now Blinkit. (Photo: Twitter/ Blinkit)

Blinkit (earlier known as Grofers) is a Gurgaon based company, founded by Albinder Dhindsa which delivers groceries and essential items within 10-minute time. The app started the trend for these 1o-minutes delivery. Recently, Zomato extended a $150 million loan to quick commerce firm Blinkit. The company also promises a 100 per cent replacement guarantee and genuine products.

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart is used by 7 lakh+ shoppers. (Photo: Swiggy)

Swiggy’s Instamart is used by nearly 7 lakh plus shoppers in Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune. Instamart delivers essentials in about 15 to 30 minutes. The service can be accessed on the home page of the Swiggy app and anyone can order from the app.

BigBasket’s BB Now

Bigbasket promises 10-20 min delivery. (File Image)

Big Basket, has also started its instant grocery delivery service via BB Now. You can find it in the Big Basket App itself. It promises 10-20 min delivery, but in case of failure, it also promises a 5 per cent cashback subject to some terms and conditions like extreme traffic, peak hours, unwanted issues, etc.

Zomato Insta

Zomato Instant will be started with four stations in Gurugram from April.

Zomato on Monday announced that it will deliver food to its customers in record 10 minutes. This service will be called Zomato Instant. The company will start a pilot with four stations in Gurugram from April. It will house bestseller items – some 20-30 dishes across its finishing stations from the partner restaurants based on the predictability.