After Mitron and Roposo, TikTok to get another Indian rival and it’s from Zee5

Several startups are developing Indian version of TikTok and targeting the “anti-china’ sentiment to popularise their platform. We have previously reported about many such applications such as Mitron, Roposo, Bolo Indya, among others. Adding to the list is ZEE5 that is working to take on the likes of TikTok. The OTT platform is gearing up to bring a new short video UGC platform similar to TikTok. The platform, the company has confirmed, will launch next month.

Zee5 claims that the upcoming platform will be “created keeping in mind the nuances of Indian culture, safety and security features.” The company is coming with this new short video platform at a time when TikTok is facing tremendous backlash for being originated out of China.

Not just TikTok, several Chinese apps are facing issues as users call for a ban on these apps which currently have millions of Indian users onboard.

During an interview with indianexpress.com, Rajneel Kumar, Business Head Expansion Projects & Head of Products, ZEE5 India said that the platform is currently under beta testing and is called HyperShorts. He also said that ZEE5 is also focusing on gaming and hyper-local news.

“From a business perspective, we want to move into space where we are a platform, as opposed to being restricted to an OTT platform,” he said. “OTT started off with catchup television or with the original content but our ambition has always been to be a super app.”

Not much is known about the upcoming HyperShorts platform of ZEE5 as of now. However, since the company has confirmed the launch of a new short video UGC platform next month, we will get to hear more about it in the coming days.

This seems to be a good time for ZEE5 to launch such as platform, considering a lot of people are creating and consuming content than ever before due to the pandemic.

