With cheaper ZEE5 Club annual Rs 365 plan, the OTT platform targets women and youth

The pandemic has forced us all to remain indoors and adhere to the social distancing norms. These factors have resulted in more people turning to OTT platforms to keep them entertained and engaged during this lockdown. With the aim to get more and more users onboard without impacting the subscribers’ pocket, ZEE5 today launches an affordable annual subscription plan priced at Rs 365.

The OTT platform already offers an annual Rs 999 subscription plan but with the new affordable annual plan they aim is to democratize access to content. “ZEE5 Club was conceptualized in line with ZEE5’s overall vision to democratize access to content and make it available for every Indian who wants to sample OTT/TV content,” Rahul Maroli, Senior Vice President and Head SVOD, Zee5 India told indianexpress.com in an email interview.

The subscription plan provides consumers with exclusive access to most popular shows before telecast on TV, apart from select ZEE5 and Alt Balaji shows, – 1000+ blockbuster movies, ZEE Zindagi shows and over 90+ Live TV channels.

Under this plan, subscribers will be able to watch content without any intrusive ads and across devices. “To make the viewing experience seamless, convenient the plan offers content access up to two devices at one time,” Maroli added.

With the ZEE5 Club plan, the company wants to target “women in the age group of 24-50 and youth in the age group of 18-30.”

With ZEE5 Club the OTT platform will compete with Disney+ Hotstar’s VIP subscription plan priced at Rs 399. Meanwhile, Netflix is also testing a cheaper plan at Rs 345 in India. This is the second cheaper mobile plan that the US-based streaming platform is testing in the country. The first mobile plan at Rs 199 proved to be very successful for Netflix.

During the pandemic, ZEE5 has seen subscriptions grow 2x. The subscribers are only growing with every passing day. Maroli added that ZEE5 has seen a significant rise in paid viewers and overall subscription numbers. The platform claimed to have seen upside in paid viewers by over 45 per cent and in subscription by over 80 per cent, Daily Active Users (DAUs) and Downloads have also gone up by 33 per cent and app downloads by 45 per cent for the platform.

Maroli added that “viewers on the connected devices/Smart TV consumption have seen significant growth. Video views (VVs) have grown by almost 70 per cent.

ZEE5 is currently working towards becoming a Super app. “Over the last few months, we also worked on adding new use cases to the platform in the shape of PLAY (Hyper-casual games); soon to be launched HiPi – short video platform and now ZEE5 Club pack. We want ZEE5 to be the super app of entertainment, a one-stop destination for digital videos. The digital ecosystem will make users come back more and more and their habit formation with ZEE5 will happen,” Maroli said.

