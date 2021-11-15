YouTube’s first video, changes description, calls the decision to stop dislike counter ‘stupid’

YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim updated the description of the first-ever video uploaded on the streaming platform titled, “Me at the zoo”, stating that YouTube’s decision to no longer publicly show dislike counts “is a stupid idea”.

This development comes days after YouTube officially announced that it will stop showing dislike counts on all the videos across its site. The updated description on the video streaming platform now reads: “When every YouTuber agrees that removing dislikes is a stupid idea, it probably is. Try again, YouTube.”

Karim is the co-founder of YouTube and the first person to upload a video to the site. After YouTube was sold to Google, he received 137,443 shares of the stock, which holds worth about $64 million, according to Google’s closing stock price at the time.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the co-founder criticised a YouTube change using his channel. In 2013, he was very critical about the need for a Google+ account to comment on videos.

Meanwhile, YouTube asserts that the latest development will help those small creators that are being targeted by dislike attacks or harassment.

With this change, YouTube wants to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators.” It is worth noting that the platform is not removing the dislike button and users can still dislike any video. The only thing is the dislike count will be visible to creators as private feedback, which will help prevent some public shaming, according to YouTube. The latest announcement was made in a blog post.

The social media giant decided to remove dislike counts after its experiments showed a reduction in attacking behaviour towards small creators. “Viewers could still see and use the dislike button. But because the count was not visible to them, we found that they were less likely to target a video’s dislike button to drive up the count,” the company added.

According to YouTube, India has the most active number of users. At least 225 million people living in India are YouTube users—that’s around 16 percent of the population.