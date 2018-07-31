YouTube’s Dark mode starts to go live on Android devices: Here’s how to set it up

YouTube has stared to roll out its Dark mode for Android devices. YouTube has stared to roll out its Dark mode for Android devices.

YouTube has stared to roll out its Dark mode for Android devices. The Dark mode of the video platform has been in existence for a year on desktop, while iOS users have also received the update four months back. The rollout is taking place gradually, so YouTube users will have to check for the latest app version on the Play Store in order to get Dark mode quickly.

With Dark Mode, Android users will be able to view YouTube in an movie-like video viewing option, which also saves on the phone’s battery. Also, this mode ensures that users will be free from sore eyes after lengthy viewing sessions. Android phones with OLED display panels will be at an advantage, as they will feature Dark mode in sharper blacks than other screen types. Users can find Dark Mode on their Android phones through Settings> Digital Wellbeing> Remind me to take a break> Dark Mode. With this setting, Android users will now be able to toggle YouTube videos in Automatic, Optimised brightness and Dark modes.

YouTube had recently made its ‘Incognito’ mode available to Android and iOS users. Through this setting, users will be able to watch videos without having new content added to their search histories, or driving video recommendations on the home screen. This replaces the ‘Sign Out’ option that used to appear in earlier versions of the app. YouTube is also in plans to replace the search tab with an Explore section for content. The company’s CEO Susan Wojcicki had recently announced that YouTube was home to 1.9 billion monthly active users.

