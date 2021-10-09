YouTube is rolling out auto livestream caption feature for all creators

YouTube is rolling out its automatic livestream caption feature for all video creators on the platform Until now, the feature was only limited to channels with more than 1,000 subscribers.

The company announced the same, along with some other future improvements that are coming to the platform, in its blog. The addition of these changes are expected to make it easier for hard-of-hearing users, to access the platform.

The company has confirmed that live auto-captions will now be available in 12 more languages instead of just English. Other improvements that are coming to the video platform, will include the ability to add multiple audio tracks to a video to support multiple languages.

Additionally, YouTube on smartphones will now also support the auto-translate captions feature. YouTube has confirmed that the expanded language support for live and auto-translate captions will be rolling within the next few months. On the other hand, YouTube says the multiple audio tracks feature will be more widely available “in the coming quarters.”

The company has also announced that it plans to “experiment” with allowing users to search through video transcripts on mobile devices.

YouTube is also working on the Subtitle Editor permission feature, which will allow creators designate other users to add subtitles to their videos. The feature is expected to replace the community captions feature which has been removed by YouTube. The company says that it’ll provide updates on its progress “in the coming months.”

Additionally, YouTube has also decided to end its tradition of creating year-end ‘Rewind’ videos going forward. The company has cited the expansion of the platform has made it “impossible to encapsulate its vastness and diversity within a minutes-long compilation”.

To recall, back in 2018, YouTube Rewind set the record for the most dislikes of any video on the platform, as creators complained it ignored the video platform’s community by featuring mainstream celebs instead of homegrown YouTubers.