YouTube will soon let you share 5-60 second ‘Clips’; Here’s how

YouTube Clips is still under testing but should soon be available to the public. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

YouTube Clips, which is currently under testing and is available to a small group of creators allows users to share small clips from videos. These clips can be as short as 5 seconds, but not longer than 60 seconds.

According to a report by XDA, YouTube currently allows users to share videos that start at a particular time. However, via Clips, YouTube makes it possible for users to share select bits of a video, which is much more convenient. Clips can also be used to share bits from Live YouTube videos.

How to share a YouTube Clip

If you get your hands on the YouTube Clips feature, here’s how you can use it to share small video clips via URLs in a few steps.

First, open an eligible video on YouTube, and find the Clip icon under the video. This should be shaped like a pair of scissors. Once you click on this icon, you will receive a ‘Create Clip’. Following this, you can make a selection on the video you are watching, ranging between 5 and 60 seconds. You can try this out on the following clip by opening it in YouTube first.

You can then give the Clip a title and hit the ‘Share Clip’ button. A new panel will let you choose from various sharing options including social networks like Facebook and Twitter. There are also options to embed your Clip or Email it. Alternatively, you can simply copy the link and then manually paste it wherever you like.

Available to both YouTube on desktop and through the Android app, Clips could soon go public and reach a lot more users. While it is not available for iOS users at the moment, YouTube should soon implement the feature for Apple devices as well.