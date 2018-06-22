YouTube widens payment options for creators with Channel Memberships and more

Through ‘Channel Memberships’, YouTube content creators will be able to create exclusive live streams, extra videos, or shout-outs. Through ‘Channel Memberships’, YouTube content creators will be able to create exclusive live streams, extra videos, or shout-outs.

YouTube has reformed its platform, in a bid to cater more to video creators. Content creators having YouTube channels will now be able to earn through Channel Memberships, an official merchandise window, as well as a new ‘Premieres’ feature.

Through ‘Channel Memberships’, YouTube content creators will be able to create exclusive live streams, extra videos, or shout-outs. While subscribers will have to pay $4.99 a month, they will be eligible to receive unique badges, new emoji, Members-only posts in the ‘Community Tab’, and access to unique custom perks.

While ‘Channel Memberships’ have been rolled out so far as sponsorships, YouTube will extend memberships to those channels having more than 100,000 subscribers. Meanwhile, creators can also consider Super Chats, through which users can purchase their favourite messages from a video’s live chat.

YouTube has also introduced Premieres, a new page that will build anticipation for upcoming content. Premieres will debut pre-recorded videos as a live moment, through which creators can interact directly with their fans. In addition, creators can get in touch with their followers through ‘Community Tab’, that enables contact through GIFs, pictures, polls, and text.

Among other things, creators can also use ‘Super Chat’ mode for regular video uploads, to receive Channel Membership perks. YouTube also plans to roll out its own version of ‘Stories’ later this year, which will be rolled out to content creators with over 10,000 subscribers.

YouTube claims its creators have earned increasingly more over the past year. While the number of content creators earning five-figure incomes a year has grown by 35 per cent, those earning six-figure annual incomes have jumped up by 40 per cent. YouTube caters to over 1.9 billion users monthly, with localised versions in more than 90 countries spanning over 80 languages.

