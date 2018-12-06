YouTube upgrade to offer ‘Autoplay on Home’ option for Android, iOS

YouTube has announced the ‘Autoplay on Home’ feature, that will be introduced as part of the upcoming updates for Android and iOS. The feature, that plays audio-free snippets from various segments of a video, was introduced with the YouTube Premium subscription launched earlier in the year. This also brings captions on the app’s Home feed, that come with additional options.

Advertising

The ‘Autoplay on Home’ feature will play snippets from a video as it appears on the screen for a while. Initially, users will be able to view the video thumbnail, where the autoplay can be expected to begin within a few seconds.

YouTube claims that this preview mode has been introduced after user feedback regarding video selection options. This can be turned on or off through the app settings, which will also come with the option to consider operating Autoplay mode with Wi-Fi.

Another improvement that will be rolled onto Google’s video sharing platform, as captions will now appear during Autoplay. The text will compensate for the absence of audio, as creators can choose from three different modes. Video creators can consider looking at Automatic captions, that rely on speech recognition and machine learning algorithms.

Also, they could choose to upload their own captions, either by typing it on the creator interface, or by uploading a file that contains the captions. The third option available is crowd-sourced community captions, so that comments could be created for multiple languages, that can be moderated and reviewed. These can be toggled from the YouTube Creator Studio section, and be seen from the Edit menu.