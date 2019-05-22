YouTube to change how it shows subscriber count to public

YouTube as of now shows subscriber counts of creators with over 1,000 subscribers differently across platforms. In some places, the video streaming website shows an abbreviated subscriber count like 500k, whereas in other places it shows a full subscriber count like 500,237.

The company has now decided that to maintain consistency across its platform, to do this it will display subscriber counts in an abbreviated manner. In a blog post, it has announced that this change will take place starting August 2019.

YouTube has stated that along with its mobile, desktop websites and app it will also make the change in its API services. So any third parties using YouTube’s API services will also showcase the subscriber count in an abbreviated manner.

However, creators won’t be affected by this change as they can see the exact number of subscribers they have inside of the YouTube Studio.

Now, for channels which have lower than 1,000 subscribers, YouTube will show their exact subscriber count. However, after their subscriber count crosses 1,000, an abbreviated subscriber count will be shown to their public with subscriber numbers on a sliding scale.

For example, if you have 732 subscribers, YouTube will show the exact number on your YouTube channel page. But if you have 4,227 subscribers the public will only be able to see 4.2k subscribers.