YouTube removed 58 million videos, 224 million comments in Q3

YouTube is expanding its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report that was launched in April this year to include additional data. This includes channel removals, the number of comments removed, and the policy reason why a video or channel was removed. The report looks at guidelines for content that violates YouTube’s Community Guidelines.

Advertising

YouTube said in a post that it removed 7.8 million individual videos from July to September 2018, even before they were viewed. The total number of videos removed from the platform is 58 million in the third quarter if one considers all the channels that were taken down.

Close to 81 per cent of the videos were detected by machines, out of which 74.5 per cent had never received a single view. Over 90 per cent removed for violent extremism or child safety had fewer than 10 views.

When it comes to comments on the platform, YouTube removed 224 million comments, which violated guidelines in the period of July to September 2018. This has helped the service to grow its comment ecosystem, which reports that daily users are 11 per cent more likely to be commenting on videos than they were last year.

Advertising

YouTube takes advantage of human reviewers as well as advanced machine learning technology to identify content for review. In addition, YouTube creators have been equipped with tools that allow them to hold comments for review of automatically hold comments that have links or may contain offensive content.

According to Reuters, the third-quarter removal data for the first time revealed the number of YouTube accounts Google disabled for either having three policy violations in 90 days or committing what the company found to be an egregious violation, such as uploading child pornography.

YouTube removed about 1.67 million channels and all of the 50.2 million videos that were available from them, notes the report.

Nearly 80 percent of the channel takedowns related to spam uploads, YouTube said. About 13 percent concerned nudity, and 4.5 percent child safety.

YouTube said users post billions of comments each quarter. It declined to disclose the overall number of accounts that have uploaded videos, but said removals were also a small fraction.

With Reuters inputs