YouTube releases FreddieMeter tool to help you find out if you sing like Freddie Mercury

Bohemian Rhapsody’s music video recently hit one billion views on YouTube. To mark this, YouTube, Google Creative Lab and Google Research have partnered with Queen, Universal Music Group and Hollywood Records to find out how many people can sing just like Freddie Mercury.

This will be done with the help of a new AI experiment called FreddieMeter. Google states that this AI tool has been released in support of the Mercury Phoenix Trust to raise awareness and funds for the fight against HIV/AIDS and in honour of the 44th anniversary of the band’s first-ever live performance of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Using the FreddieMeter, it shows how closely your voice matches Freddie Mercury’s. It does this by analyzing your pitch, timbre and melody to assign you a score of 0 to 100.

FreddieMeter uses new on-device machine learning models, trained on Freddie’s isolated vocals and samples of people trying to sing like him. The company claims that no data is uploaded while trying to use this took and all vocals stay totally private unless shared by the user.

To use the FreddieMeter, you need to open the microsite set up by Google for the tool and select one of the four Queen songs listed there including Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, Somebody to Love and We Are the Champions. After singing, the AI will come into work and assign you a score. After which you can share your score on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with specially designed assets.

Apart from the release of the FreddieMeter, YouTube has also released a newly remastered HD version of the video. In partnership with Universal Music Group and Hollywood Records, YouTube has also launched a ‘You Are The Champions’ campaign, under which fans can get a chance to star in a brand-new, user-generated videos for three of the band’s most celebrated tracks – A Kind of Magic, Don’t Stop Me Now and the Bohemian Rhapsody.