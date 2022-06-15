scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

YouTube reaches 1.5 billion users of shorts, its TikTok rival

YouTube's focus on Shorts is part of a broader trend in social media to challenge ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok for the attention of viewers and creators.

By: Bloomberg |
June 15, 2022 7:29:36 pm
The video giant, part of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, announced the milestone on Wednesday. (Image credit: YouTube)

YouTube said it has reached more than 1.5 billion monthly logged-in viewers of Shorts, its short-form video feature that launched in late 2020 as a response to the surging popularity of TikTok.

The video giant, part of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, announced the milestone on Wednesday, trumpeting the ascent of what executives called “the multiformat creator”—someone who produces both long and short videos. In 2021, YouTube started putting Shorts posts directly within its main app and has encouraged the platform’s biggest stars to produce videos tailored for the format.

The focus on Shorts is part of a broader trend in social media to challenge ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok for the attention of viewers and creators. TikTok surged in popularity worldwide during the pandemic, including in the US, the tech giants’ most lucrative ad market. Meta Platforms Inc. has dramatically redesigned Instagram to feature Reels, its TikTok copycat. Instagram hasn’t disclosed a total number of users for its app, but says Reels comprises more than 20% of users’ time spent there.

Also Read |YouTube Shorts Ads to Privacy updates: Key announcements made at Google Marketing Live 2022

In its recent quarter, Google said that traffic on Shorts had eaten into YouTube’s main site in its most recent quarter, hurting the division’s margin. Google told investors ads were coming to Shorts soon. In 2019, YouTube declared that it more than two billion monthly visitors for its main site; the company hasn’t updated the figure since.

Best of Express Premium
Those who skipped Oppn’s Presidential talks: Their compulsions and ...Premium
Those who skipped Oppn’s Presidential talks: Their compulsions and ...
Families on Prayagraj ‘list’ dread bulldozer shadowPremium
Families on Prayagraj ‘list’ dread bulldozer shadow
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
More Premium Stories >>

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement