YouTube testing functionality to make downloads easier for Premium users: Report

YouTube is likely to make downloading videos easier for its Premium users in the near future. A new functionality was spotted on YouTube’s device offline settings which was available on both stable and beta versions for some Android users. The functionality was not in working condition but it made clear that it will allow YouTube premium users to download videos on multiple devices.

As per AndroidPolice’s report, the option was taken down shortly after the brief testing period. But before the option disappeared, users could tap on the option and a pop-up would appear asking them about the devices that they want to sync with the video-sharing platform. It was followed by a toggle that said, “Allow downloading to this device”.

The report also said that the user interface was live only for a brief period while the feature wasn’t functional. However, it may still be available in a few regions. To check if the feature is still live users need to ensure that the app is updated to the latest version.

The California-based company also added support for 8K videos on its TV app. It is also working on a new feature that makes it easier for users to add a video timestamp while commenting on videos.

“We’re testing out an easier way to add a video timestamp tied to the exact moment you’re watching when commenting on a video,” Google revealed on its support page.

In addition, YouTube may introduce another feature that will help to make navigating videos easier with navigating chapters. These chapters will be added automatically via machine learning saving creators some time. For now, it is available for a small group of users for testing and can be added in an update soon.

