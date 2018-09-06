YouTube Originals is now in India: Here’s everything you need to know

YouTube Originals offers programs from across multiple genres such as music documentaries, reality series, talk shows and scripted series. YouTube Originals offers programs from across multiple genres such as music documentaries, reality series, talk shows and scripted series.

YouTube Originals has been rolled out in India and the service is currently free and ad-supported. The Google-owned company said in a press statement that subscription option for YouTube (YT) Originals is yet to be announced, though it did not give an exact date. YouTube Premium was launched in 2016 and it is available in more that 17 countries worldwide. YT Originals is also included in YouTube Premium service, which also gives users access to ad-free content from YouTube Music, YouTube Gaming, and YouTube Kids.

Prior to the roll out, YouTube ran two sponsored shows as pilots to test the market. The shows were based on “Cricket” and featured cricket hosts—Gaurav Kapur and Vikram Sathaye. YouTube Originals is aimed at boosting the overall online video ad-spends in India. The service aims to release 50 new shows worldwide in 2019. YT Originals has so far released a total of 60 projects.

In May 2017, YT Originals announced seven ad-supported shows that involved some of the biggest YouTube creators and Hollywood starts like, “Ellen’s Show Me More Show”, “Kevin Hart: What The Fit?”, “I AM: Demi Lovato”, and “The Super Slow Show”. In India, YT Original will release “ARRived”, which will involve A.R. Rahman, who will look for the best music talent. The show will be ad-supported.

Also read: YouTube Music, YouTube Premium now available in 17 countries

YouTube Originals offers programs from across multiple genres such as music documentaries, reality series, talk shows and scripted series. The first original shows from YouTube debuted on its premium service in 2016, which was a series from some of the platform’s most popular video creators. Programs from Hollywood stars were als added as well as a batch of children’s shows like “Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force” were released.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd