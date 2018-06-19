YouTube, YouTube Premium now available in 17 countries

YouTube has made its Music and Premium services public in 17 countries, including the US. YouTube has made its Music and Premium services public in 17 countries, including the US.

YouTube has made its Music and Premium services public in 17 countries including the US. Both YouTube Music and YouTube Premium will feature as mobile apps on Android and iOS, as well as web services for desktop, with subscription plans to each of them. YouTube Music is part of Google's plan to revamp its music subscription service in an aim to rival Spotify and Apple Music.

YouTube Music will allow users to search through music videos, albums, live performances, remixes and more, with a dynamic home screen that adapts to user’s music preferences. It comes with playlists created by genre, such as ‘District Latino’, popularity such as ‘The Pop Hotlist’, or mood, like ‘A Dose of Sun’. YouTube Music also offers smart search, where music lovers can find their favourite songs even by typing in some of the lyrics on the search tab. The most popular and fresh content will show up in a Hotlist screen within the app.

YouTube also offers its ads-free subscription services, YouTube Music Premium. Over this, users will be able to play their favourite songs in the background, or consider downloads on-the-go. While individual users can sign up for a YouTube Music Premium subscription at $9.99 per month (or approx Rs 683), they could also consider a family plan worth $14.99 per month (Rs approx.).

Meanwhile, YouTube Premium will take over from YouTube Red, and offer exclusive services and content to YouTube users. Alongside an ad-free experience, Music Premium and downloads across YouTube services, YouTube Premium also provides shows and movies under YouTube Originals. Those using Google Play Music and YouTube Red will be upgraded to YouTube Premium, and can continue with these services at their current subscription plans. Users new to YouTube Premium, though could consider signing up under a single-person monthly plan of $11.99 (or approx Rs 818) and a family plan of $17.99 (or approx Rs 1228).

