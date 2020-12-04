YouTube Music ‘My 2020 Year in Review’ playlist now available: Take a look at your most heard songs

Songs that populate the 'My 2020 Year in Review' playlist are in no particular order. (Screenshot)

YouTube Music has rolled out its ‘My 2020 Year in Review’ playlist, which is basically a compilation of the songs that you have listened to the most during the course of the year. It is an auto generated list and is different for all users. It seems to be quite similar to Spotify’s 2020 Wrapped and Apple Music’s Replay.

Apart from the custom ‘My 2020 Year in Review’ playlist, YouTube Music has also put up distinct playlists showing the top songs of the year. These categories include rock, Jazz, country, pop, indie and more. Both the Year in Review and the top songs playlists are currently showing up on the homepage of the YouTube Music app under the ‘Songs of the year’ carousel. Alternatively, you can find these on the desktop version of YouTube also inside of the ‘Music’ section. The list also consists of a preview of the artists besides all of the songs.

Songs that populate the ‘My 2020 Year in Review’ playlist are in no particular order. According to online reports, it is populated by either 90 to 100 songs per user. The app is also letting users download their My 2020 Year in Review playlist for offline listening. But, you cannot share the playlist, or mess with the playlist order.

Compared to Spotify’s 2020 Wrapped and Apple Music’s Replay, YouTuube Music’s list is quite basic and does not consist of any stats or the ability to share fun graphics on social media platforms. Nor does it include the basic artist breakdowns like Apple Music Replay.

To recall, YouTube Music did not put out any list in the previous year. And now that it has, we hope to see more new features to be introduced every year ahead.

