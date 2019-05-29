YouTube launches student plan for its premium services starting Rs 59 per month

Google’s audio and video streaming platform YouTube has introduced a new student plan of its premium services YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium in India. According to the plan, all eligible college students will get discounted access to YouTube’s music, original web series and movies.

To avail this offer, students will need to pay a monthly price of Rs 59 for YouTube Music Premium and Rs 79 for YouTube Premium. It must be noted that the ‘Student Plans’ will be available only to full-time students studying in accredited colleges or universities in India.

Students must note that to avail the discounted subscription plans, they will need to cancel their existing YouTube subscription before signing up for a YouTube’s student membership. YouTube Music provides access to YouTube’s music library and there are no advertisements in this. Similarly, YouTube Premium gives access not only to YouTube Music but also to all YouTube videos and YouTube Originals.

To recall, YouTube launched YouTube Premium, YouTube Originals and YouTube Music in India earlier this year in March barely a week after Spotify started its services to India.

The regular plan of YouTube Music Premium is Rs 99 per month while that of YouTube Premium comes for ₹129 a month. The company had announced that the YouTube Music app had hit 3 million downloads in India within a week of its launch.