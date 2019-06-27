YouTube homepage update gives users more control over video recommendations

YouTube offers relevant content on the basis of a user’s searches and previously watched videos. The company has now brought in three changes in a bid to provide more control to the users.

The video sharing platform will now let the users block content from a particular YouTube channel from coming in recommendations. They will also get an explanation regarding why a video from a new channel is shown on their feed. The discovery of new content videos will also be easier on the basis of viewing habits.

The latest feature can be found the YouTube’s Android app homepage when users are scrolling and on ‘Up Next’ when browsing. The feature will soon be made available for iOS and desktop.

Apart from this, the video sharing platform will also let users to stop videos from a particular channel to pop up in the home screen. to do this, users just need to click on the three-dot menu next to a video on the homepage and then click on ‘Don’t recommend channel’. However, in case a user is subscribed to the channel, then they may still find them. This feature is available across the world on YouTube app for both iOS and Android and will be available to desktop soon.

Finally, YouTube will now recommend videos to users from channels that they have not seen before. It will be based on what other viewers having similar interests have watched or liked in the past. Whenever YouTube will be suggesting videos on the basis of this new feature, it will also provide more details and information as to why these videos appeared on the user’s homepage in a small box below the video. This feature is currently available for iOS and will be available for Android and desktop soon.