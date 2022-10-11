YouTube will start supporting handles like Twitter, Instagram

YouTube is introducing handles to its platform to make it easier for users to find and search for creators. The new handles will appear on channel pages and YouTube shorts videos. This will make it easier for users to mention each other in comments, video descriptions and other locations.

“We want to ensure creators can craft an identity as unique as their content, while giving viewers the confidence that they are interacting with their favorite creators,” said YouTube in a blog post announcing the development.

announcing YouTube handles: a unique identifier to help people more easily discover & connect with you & your channel. your existing channel URLs, names, etc will continue to work & we’ll notify you when you can choose your handle. subscribe for updates➡️https://t.co/twEEoqizNq pic.twitter.com/M80RWMa5Bz — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 10, 2022

Handles will join channel names as another method to identify a YouTube channel but the key difference is that handles will be unique to each channel, which should help creators further establish their distinct presence and brand on YouTube.

Over the coming month, YouTube will begin notifying creators and they will be able to choose a handle for their channel. In most of these cases, if the channel has a personalised URL, this will automatically become their default handle. YouTube is rolling this feature out gradually because each hangle has to be unique and every channel on YouTube must have one.

A channel’s overall YouTube presence, subscriber count and whether the channel is active or inactive, amongst other factors will play into the timing of when the creator will get access to the handles selection process.

Once a creator chooses a handle, YouTube will create a matching URL for them so that they can direct people to YouTube from other platforms. For example, youtube.com/@handle. There will be no need to update links if the channel already has a personalised URL.