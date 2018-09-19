YouTube to shut down Gaming app; will merge as feature under main platform

The Google-owned video platform has stated in a blog post that its gaming section will now be integrated into the main YouTube website and app. The Google-owned video platform has stated in a blog post that its gaming section will now be integrated into the main YouTube website and app.

YouTube will shut down its standalone app, YouTube Gaming. The Google-owned video platform has stated in a blog post that its gaming section will now be integrated into the main YouTube website and app. Users will be able to access the new section by checking youtube.com/gaming.

YouTube Gaming was launched as a separate app in 2015. This section of the video sharing platform, intended to attract the gaming community to YouTube, was the first platform for which the company featured the ‘Game Pages’ discovery feature, Channel Membership, Dark Mode, and Super Chat.

The feedback received during the testing of these features, as well as the live stream platform, led to the expansion onto the main YouTube app.

The main reason that has been cited for the shutdown is ‘YouTube is able to attract more gamers from the main app’. As part of the update, YouTube will open an ‘On the Rise’ section, that will be available every Sunday. The programme, set to roll out from the US, will help discover and support upcoming game creators, and promote their videos.

Under YouTube Gaming, users are able to access exclusive content from gaming studios, or find content specific to their favourite games. The range of videos available through this YouTube app spans game trailers, updates, as well as tips and tricks across different gaming modes, or different versions. YouTube Gaming also holds a specific section on eSports, which would include footage from multi-player tournaments as well as world championships.

Also read: YouTube Kids brings music, games for older children

The YouTube blog post also reveals that over 200 million users view gaming content through YouTube daily. Also, gaming videos exceeding 50 billion hours was watched over 2017 on the platform.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd