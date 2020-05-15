Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
COVID19

YouTube back online after being down for a few minutes

YouTube was temporarily down for some users in the early hours of Friday .

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2020 10:51:30 am
ouTube, YouTube down, YouTube down in India, YouTube down worldwide, YouTube service There’s been no official reason given for the outage and YouTube hasn’t released a press statement

YouTube is back again after being down in the early hours of Friday. Around 6:00 am, people in India faced difficulties in watching YouTube videos.

In fact, the service was down for many users around the world.  According to Downdetector, YouTube was facing issues in India, the USA, Europe, Japan, and parts of Australia.

There’s been no official reason given for the outage and YouTube hasn’t released a press statement. But yes, the outrage was real.

Naturally, a lot of people took to Twitter to out to vent their frustration.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Every streaming platform, be it Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, has seen a surge in traffic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. YouTube seems to be no exception. In March, YouTube announced that it would lower the maximum streaming quality for content in India to just 480p.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are here: Take a closer look at the phones
OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are here: Take a closer look at the phones

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement