YouTube back online after being down for a few minutes

YouTube is back again after being down in the early hours of Friday. Around 6:00 am, people in India faced difficulties in watching YouTube videos.

In fact, the service was down for many users around the world. According to Downdetector, YouTube was facing issues in India, the USA, Europe, Japan, and parts of Australia.

There’s been no official reason given for the outage and YouTube hasn’t released a press statement. But yes, the outrage was real.

Naturally, a lot of people took to Twitter to out to vent their frustration.

all of us staring at our screens wondering if it’s just that we have shitty internet or that YouTube died#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/yUkWd3uC3M — sheed⁷ (@sheedbbie) May 14, 2020

(will delete later) #youtubedown Hey guys, any of you experiencing some issues with YouTube right now? Like, does it only shows you a single COVID video and nothing else? I was just watching YouTube like the no-lifer I am and then this shit has to happen: pic.twitter.com/JCXrSb4kR3 — Kaamstar (@Kaamstar) May 14, 2020

Me checking on Twitter because youtube is down looking for updates #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/zzOjKuNxYX — Clout Bulldog (@Bulldog20000847) May 14, 2020

Every streaming platform, be it Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, has seen a surge in traffic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. YouTube seems to be no exception. In March, YouTube announced that it would lower the maximum streaming quality for content in India to just 480p.

