YouTube is testing a feature that will automatically detect products used in videos

YouTube is currently testing a feature that will detect products used in videos automatically. In addition to the products detected, it will show related products as well. The feature is currently visible to people watching videos on the platform in the US. Users will see these products in between the recommended videos when they scroll below the video.

“We are experimenting with a new feature that displays a list of products detected in some videos, as well as related products. The feature will appear in between the recommended videos to viewers scrolling below the video player. The goal is to help people explore more videos and information about those products on YouTube. This feature will be visible to people watching videos in the US,” YouTube explained in a thread listing features that are currently being tested.

As per a report by 9to5Google, an early version of his feature was spotted midway last year. It was then tested for a small subset of users. There is no confirmation whether the feature will be available in more regions for testing in the future or the timeline of its rollout in an update worldwide. YouTube has not mentioned whether the feature is being tested on all platforms or on just desktop or Android/iOS versions.

The new feature can come in handy for users who are looking for similar videos on a particular product. It can also save them time to search for the product on e-commerce sites. For example, if a phone is used in a video, they can get a link to the phone’s page and also related products/accessories for that device.

Recently, YouTube also revealed that it is testing a feature that will let users watch videos directly in their Twitter feed instead of directing them to the app. The experiment is currently available on YouTube’s iOS app for a small group of people in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.