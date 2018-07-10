YouTube announces initiative to curb fake news and conspiracy theories with ‘authoritative’ context

YouTube is taking initiative to fight conspiracy theories and fake news with a million investment YouTube is taking initiative to fight conspiracy theories and fake news with a million investment

YouTube today announced that it is working to offer a better news experience for its subscribers. For this, Google’s YouTube is investing $25 million to develop new features intended to reduce misinformation and help support ‘legitimate’ news organisations build video operations. YouTube has established a working group with news organizations including Vox Media, Jovem Pan, India Today and experts from around the globe to develop new product features and improve the news experience on YouTube.

The investment will be partly used to fund the working group to lead news product features for which the company is changing how its site works to “make authoritative sources readily accessible.” YouTube seems to be taking initiative to reduce misinformation including conspiracy theories that have flared in the recent months, like the Parkland shooting. YouTube said that it will provide “funding across approximately 20 global markets to support news organizations in building sustainable video operations.”

YouTube is also said to be taking a few other steps for instance ‘annotating conspiracy related’ with text from sources like Wikipedia and Encyclopedia Britannica. Starting today, users will begin seeing information from “third parties, alongside videos on a small number of well-established historical and scientific topics that have often been subject to misinformation, like the moon landing and the Oklahoma City Bombing,” YouTube said in its press release.

Additionally, YouTube will promote videos from news sources as well in the search results under the Top News shelf. Meanwhile, the breaking news shelf on the website home page will showcase videos from news sources about an event that ‘has just occurred.’ These features are available in 17 countries including the US, UK, France, Italy, Japan, India, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, and more. YouTube expects the number to double over the coming months.

