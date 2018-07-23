YouTube touts 1.9 billion monthly users, 180 million hours of content watched on TV screens daily

YouTube is now home to more than 1.9 billion registered users who log in every month. YouTube is now home to more than 1.9 billion registered users who log in every month.

YouTube is now home to more than 1.9 billion monthly users who log to use the service. The information was revealed in a blog post by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who claimed that streaming through TVs were also a major source of viewing video content. She added that users across the world watch YouTube via TV screens for more than 180 million hours daily.

These statistics are part of YouTube’s mid-term update on its five creator priorities for 2018. Among other reasons, YouTube attributes the numbers to its increased presence on Twitter, where it reported a reach growth of 30 per cent over the first half of 2017. Plus, the company claims that the updated dashboard of YouTube Studio allowed them to directly connect with content creators, and improve access to updates and new features. This has also been supported by Creator Insiders, a YouTube channel through which the company’s employees give behind-the-scenes clips, along with tips and tracks, to help vloggers create better content.

Also read: YouTube Incognito private-browsing mode available for Android

In addition, YouTube’s CEO also cited the response to channel subscriptions, and YouTube Originals, for the popularity of its platform. The company has noted a 20 per cent rise in subscriptions on popular channels, after they pushed out Originals content. Also, the changes were observed in terms of user interactions (likes, shares, and comments), which saw a 60 per cent year-on-year rise.

YouTube says its newest features, Community Tab, Stories, and Premieres, account for a large part of that change. At the same time, it has controlled the nature of content on its platform through the YouTube Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, and the Copyright Match tool.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd