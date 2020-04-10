You can now watch some Apple TV+ Originals for free: Everything to know

Apple is making some Apple TV+ original shows and movies available for free for a select period of time. (Image source: AP) Apple is making some Apple TV+ original shows and movies available for free for a select period of time. (Image source: AP)

Apple is making its some of its Apple TV+ originals free for users in 100 countries and region for a select period of time. The move comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues and people in many countries turn to streaming services for daily entertainment, given lockdowns in many parts of the world. Recently, YouTube also announced it was making its original content free for all users, even if they are not subscribed to the YouTube Premium.

Apple in a press statement said that “customers in over 100 countries and regions can watch free Apple Originals from Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app”. Users can simply go to apple.co/FreeForEveryone to access a list of select films and series for free on the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is also available on all iOS devices, the Apple TV, MacBooks as well as select Samsung and LG smart TVs, along with Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Which Apple TV+ originals can be streamed for free?

The list of Apple Originals which are now streaming for free on Apple TV+ is as follows: The Elephant Queen, Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Helpsters, Ghostwriters and Snoopy in Space. Other Apple TV shows like Good Morning America, See, Hala, the Oprah shows are not part of the free content.

How much does Apple TV+ cost per month?

Apple TV+ costs Rs 99 per month in India, though the US price is higher at $4.99. The good news is that if you have bought an iPhone or iPad or iPod Touch, MacBook or even the Apple TV device, the subscription is free for a year, so will not have to pay for it. But keep in mind if you do get the free subscription and cancel it during the 12 months complimentary period, you won’t be able to reactivate it. After the free year ends, the company will automatically start charging you its monthly fee.

Where all can you access Apple TV+? I don’t have an Apple device

Apple TV+ is available on select Samsung and LG TVs as well, and the app has rolled out for them. It is also available on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick for you to try out in case you don’t have an Apple device. It is also available on the web at tv.apple.com. But in order to activate the Apple TV+ subscription, an Apple ID will have to be created or you will have to sign into an old one.

