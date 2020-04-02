You can now finally listen to artists like Coldplay and Ed Sheeran on Spotify

India, being one of the largest entertainment markets, is critical for Spotify growth. India, being one of the largest entertainment markets, is critical for Spotify growth.

There is good news if you are a fan of Coldplay or Ed Sheeran. Spotify and Warner Media Group have renewed their global partnership, allowing the music label’s music will be available on the streaming giant’s platform.

In a joint statement, the two companies said, “Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets. The two companies look forward to collaborating on impactful global initiatives for Warner artists and songwriters, and working together to grow the music industry over the long term.”

Warner Chappell, a publishing firm under Warner Music, originally filed an injunction in the Bombay High Court a mere days before Spotify was set to launch in India. The licensing deal with Warner Music Group’s music publishing arm Warner Chappell in India will put an end to the year-long legal battle. Warner Music is one of the largest music labels, while Spotify is the top music streaming platform.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

With the new agreement, users can finally listen to music from Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Led Zepellin and Ed Sheeran on Spotify in India. The lack of songs from these popular artists had put Spotify in a major disadvantage against rival streaming music apps like Apple Music, Gaana and JioSaavn, among others.

India, being one of the largest entertainment markets, is critical for Spotify growth. The agreement with Warner Music Group should help Spotify gain some ground in the lucrative market. Spotify has not disclosed its India numbers yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd