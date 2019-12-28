You can no longer sign up for Messenger without Facebook account

For those unaware, it was possible to sign up for Messenger so far even if a user does not have a Facebook account. (Image: AP) For those unaware, it was possible to sign up for Messenger so far even if a user does not have a Facebook account. (Image: AP)

People who do not have a Facebook account will no longer be able to sign up for Facebook Messenger. The social media company confirmed to VentureBeat that new Messenger users will need a Facebook account to chat with friends and close connections. Facebook has also updated its Help Center page to reflect the change, which clarified that users will need to create a Facebook account to use Messenger.

“We found that the vast majority of people who use Messenger already log in through Facebook and we want to simplify the process. If you already use Messenger without a Facebook account, no need to do anything,” a Facebook spokesperson told the website via email.

For those unaware, it was possible to sign up for Messenger so far even if a user does not have a Facebook account. The user could just use their phone number to sign up for Messenger without actually signing up for Facebook, which allowed them to chat with their close friends on the messaging app. However, Facebook has confirmed that Facebook account will be needed to sign up for Messenger.

It seems the new policy is a step towards integrating WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram Messaging, which the company announced earlier this year. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has written a detailed post on his personal page that the company wants to make it possible for its users to send messages to their contacts using any of its services. The eventual goal is to extend the interoperability to SMS too.

